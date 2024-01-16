US reiterates committment to ‘Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities’

Taipei, Jan 16 (EFE).- The chairperson of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which serves as the de facto US embassy on the island, said Tuesday that Washington will maintain its “commitment to supporting Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.”

“The United States reiterates our long-standing commitments to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability. As you know, we are seizing upon the full range of tools authorized by Congress, and will continue to do so,” Laura Rosenberg told reporters in Taipei.

Rosenberg, who has been chair of the institute – headquartered in the American state of Virginia – since Mar. 20, was part of the US delegation that visited Taiwan after the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday.

The AIT chair accompanied former National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, who left Taiwan on Tuesday morning, a day after meeting the president-elect, William Lai (also known as Lai Ching-te) as well as the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, and opposition candidates, Hou Yu-ih and Ko Wen-je, among others.

In remarks to the media, Rosenberger underscored the US’ commitment to “maintaining a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan that upholds democratic values, deepens our economic ties, and supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the international community.”

“We remain committed to our one China policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. For more than 40 years, this framework has enabled the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the AIT chair said.

“The United States’ clear and long-term expectation remains the peaceful resolution of cross Strait differences free from coercion. We oppose unilateral changes to the status quo; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we support cross-Strait dialogue,” she added.

The US delegation’s visit was slammed by Beijing, which said that “anyone in the international community who violates the one-China principle is interfering in China’s internal affairs and infringing upon China’s sovereignty, and will face the joint opposition of the Chinese people and the international community.”

“The elections in Taiwan are the affairs of a region in China. China firmly opposes the US having any form of official interaction with Taiwan and interfering in Taiwan affairs in any way or under any pretext,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Monday.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of friction between Beijing and Washington, since the US is the island’s main weapons supplier and has asserted that it would defend it in the event of a conflict with China, a position known as “strategic ambiguity.”

The island, governed independently since 1949, held its eighth presidential elections on Saturday, in which Lai, known for his pro-democracy, anti-China stance, secured 40 percent of the votes. EFE

jacb/pd