Vivek Ramaswamy withdraws from 2024 Republican presidential race, backs Trump

Des Moines, US, Jan 15 (EFE).- Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy withdrew his 2024 Republican presidential bid on Monday after a disappointing result in the Iowa caucuses and endorsed former president Donald Trump, the party’s front runner for the candidacy.

It is “hard for me to admit this. But we’ve looked at it every which way and I think it is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight,” he said at a press conference in Des Moines after Iowa caucuses results were announced.

“We are going to suspend this presidential campaign…there is no path for me to be the next president,” the 38-year-old Ramaswamy said, adding that he would endorse Trump for presidency.

Throughout his campaign, the Indian-origin Ramaswamy had praised Trump as “the best president of the 21st century.”

“I’m going to appear with Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire (tomorrow) to lay out what I see and what we see for the future,” he added.

Ramaswamy, the youngest candidate in the 2024 presidential race, told his supporters that his withdrawal “is not the end of this campaign, but the beginning of the next phase of our movement” to save the country.

With 90 percent of the votes counted, Ramaswamy received only 7.7 percent support and was fourth behind Monday’s big winner, former President Trump (2017-2021) at 50.9 percent, followed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis (21.3 percent) and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (19.1 percent).

Ramaswamy, who funded much of his campaign with his fortune earned in biotechnology and finance companies, made waves during the first weeks of his campaign, but the bubble was short-lived. EFE

