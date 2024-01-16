Zelenskyy calls for sustained pressure on Russia, support for Ukraine to shorten war

Davos, Switzerland, Jan 16 (EFE).- The war in Ukraine will continue for years unless the international community continues applying pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday.

Zelenskyy was speaking at the World Economic Forum being held this week in Davos, Switzerland.

“Every reduction in pressure on the aggressor adds years to the war,” Zelenskyy said. “But every investment in confidence in the defender shortens the war.”

He cautioned the international community against the possibility of “freezing” the conflict that is poised to enter its third year amid a stalemate on the front in eastern Ukraine.

“Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products,” Zelenskyy warned.

The Ukrainian leader said he was confident that the European Union would continue supporting Ukraine financially and militarily, something which European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also addressed.

In her speech, von der Leyen said Russia’s invasion represented both a military and diplomatic failure, as it has resulted in the expansion of Nato with the accession of Finland and Sweden and pushed Ukraine further into Europe’s sphere of influence.

“All this tells us that Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance. Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond,” von der Leyen said.

“They need capabilities to deter future attacks by russia. and they also need hope. They need to know that, with their struggle, they will earn a better future for their children,” she said.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who was also attending the Forum, acknowledged that while the situation on the ground in eastern Ukraine was “extremely difficult” and that Kyiv’s offensive launched last summer had not yielded “the results we hoped for,” there is also “cause for optimism.”

The Norwegian politician pointed out that Russia had failed in its objectives to “take Kyiv within days and control Ukraine within weeks”.

“Ukraine has survived as a sovereign, independent nation, which is a big win,” Stoltenberg said.

“The people of Ukraine have never trusted Russia less than they do today and they want to be part of the West (…) This is a big loss for Russia,” Stoltenberg said. EFE

int-ks