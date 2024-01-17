2 killed, dozens injured in explosion in Nigeria

Lagos, Jan 17 (EFE).- At least two people were killed and 77 injured in southwestern Nigeria after a powerful explosion overnight, officials said Wednesday.

The blast in the Bodija neighborhood of the city of Ibadan, capital of Oyo state on Tuesday, was caused by “the storage of explosives by illegal miners,” state governor Seyi Makinde said in a statement.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities,” Makinde said on X (formerly Twitter).

Car wreckages sit on top of rubble after an explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, 17 January 2024. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL ADEFOLARIN AGBOYE

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations” for victims, the governor explained.

Authorities launched a preliminary investigation into the cause of the incident which revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija, Ibadan may have stored explosive devices.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives,” Makinde said.

The governor assured that rescue operations were continuing and that “all culprits will be prosecuted.” EFE

bb-cee/ks