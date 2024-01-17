At least 11 injured in explosion in southwest Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 17 (EFE).- At least 11 people, including three children, were injured on Wednesday after an explosive device placed in a garbage dump on a street in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta detonated.

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a blast in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 17 January 2024. EFE-EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED

“At around 11 am, explosive material exploded when children were rummaging through the trash at the Zarghoon road in Quetta” located in the troubled Balochistan province, an officer from the city’s police headquarters, Rashid Khan, told EFE.

Pakistani security officials stand guard at a hospital where injured victims were brought following a blast in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 17 January 2024. EFE-EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED

Eleven people were injured as a result of the explosion, including three children and a traffic officer, he added.

“An investigation has been started to look for the culprits who planted the explosive material there,” the police officer said, without specifying details about how long the device had been in the garbage dump or whether it was a planned attack.

The province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is one of the least developed and most violent regions of Pakistan, due to the presence of armed groups and cross-border terrorism in the region. EFE

