At least 163 killed in Gaza Strip by Israeli shelling in past day

Jerusalem, Jan 17 (EFE).- At least 163 people in Gaza have been killed in the last 24 hours, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Wednesday, as the Israeli army continued its attacks in the Strip.

The latest deaths bring the total number of fatalities in the enclave since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7 to 24,448. Over 61,000 have been wounded.

“There are numerous casualties under the rubble and on roads, which emergency and civil protection teams cannot reach,” warned Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

Israeli soldiers from artillery units walk from a position at the Israeli border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 17 January 2024. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli army reported operations at several points in the enclave, especially in the center and south, with the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reporting that “dozens of Gazans were killed and wounded last night and early Wednesday morning.”

There were also artillery attacks in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north of the Strip as well as the port area in Gaza City.

In addition to the nearly 24,500 confirmed dead, an estimated 8,000 people are estimated to be missing, presumed dead under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The Ministry of Health estimates that 350,000 chronically ill Gazans are currently without medication.

It also warned of the spread of contagious diseases, especially hepatitis A, among the nearly 2 million displaced people, most of whom live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

On Tuesday night Qatar announced a humanitarian pact between Israel and Hamas for the delivery of drugs needed by the more than 100 hostages still being held in Gaza, in exchange for the delivery of a larger amount of humanitarian aid that will also include medicine for Palestinian civilians.

The supplies, donated by France, were due to enter Gaza after arriving Wednesday in Egypt. Wafa reported that Gaza entered its sixth day with an almost total blackout of telephone and internet communications. EFE

