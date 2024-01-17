China says it has dismantled Taiwan intelligence networks supporting separatist activities

Beijing, Jan 17 (EFE).- China dismantled several intelligence networks that acted as “pawns” of the separatist forces of Taiwan and “interfered” in the elections held on the island over the weekend, the country’s main security agency said Wednesday.

National security organs have cracked down on hundreds of cases related to espionage during special operations conducted in response to infiltration activities by the authorities of the Democratic Progressive Party, which won the Taiwanese presidential elections held on Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of State Security said, state-run newspaper Global Times reported.

The Chinese security agencies captured spies and dismantled several intelligence networks established by the island’s relevant departments against the mainland, the ministry added.

State security organs continue to intensify efforts to combat subversion, espionage, and separatist activities related toTaiwan, the ministry said.

The agencies will prevent, stop, and punish the infiltration, sabotage activities of hostile forces based on the rule of law, the ministry added.

Taiwan denounced pressure from China during the electoral campaign to interfere in the island’s elections and instill fear among its population.

However, the ministry slammed the accusations as a tool used by pro-independence forces in Taiwan to suppress dissent and hinder cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, which separates mainland China from the island.

The ministry also warned of strong measures against Taiwanese separatist activities and external interference.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province for whose “reunification” it has not ruled out the use of force.

The island, governed independently since 1949, held its eighth presidential elections on Saturday, in which William Lai (also known as Lai Ching-te), known for his pro-democracy, anti-China stance, secured 40 percent of the votes. EFE

jco/pd