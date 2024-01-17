Israel, Hamas agree to exchange medicine for Israeli hostages in Gaza

Cairo/Jerusalem, Jan 16 (EFE).- Qatar’s government announced Tuesday that Israel and the Islamist group Hamas reached an agreement for medicine to be delivered to Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

“The success of a Qatari mediation in cooperation with the friendly Republic of France, in reaching an agreement, between Israel and (Hamas), where medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari announced in a statement.

According to Majed al-Ansari, the aid “will leave Doha tomorrow (Wednesday) to the city of Al-Arish” in Egypt aboard two Qatari Armed Forces planes.

Four days ago, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the parties to the conflict reached an agreement on the delivery of medicine for the 136 Israeli hostages still held captive in Gaza.

However, Qatar (the main mediator, along with Egypt and the United States, in the Gaza war) has not provided further details about the shipment.

During the hostage release in the November ceasefire, the International Committee of the Red Cross was in charge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed the agreement between the Israeli secret service, Mossad, and Qatar.

The head of the Israeli government also “conveys his appreciation to all those who helped during the process,” and insisted that “the medicines reaches its destination.”

According to him, France bought the medicine based on a list prepared in Israel which included the hostages’ medical requirements.

The death toll in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, is close to 24,300, 70% of them children and women, and about 8,000 missing people are under the rubble of destroyed buildings, according to Gazan authorities, in a scene of unprecedented devastation.EFE

