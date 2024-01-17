James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

New York, United States, Jan 16 (EFE) – Sports businessman James Dolan and film producer Harvey Weinstein, convicted of sexual abuse, were accused on Tuesday of sexual crimes that occurred a decade ago in a newly filed lawsuit in a federal court in Los Angeles.

The plaintiff, Kellye Croft, a former masseuse, accused Dolan – the owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers and manager of Madison Square Garden – of pressuring her to have sexual relations in a work environment in 2013, when she was 27 and he was 58, according to the document.

Croft was hired as a masseuse for the 2013 tour of the rock band Eagles, which included Dolan’s band JD & the Straight Shot as an opening act .

She met the New York entrepreneur when he scheduled a massage.

During a second session, and after making it clear to the masseuse that he was using his influence to improve his status on the tour, Dolan made sexual advances toward her.

Although she verbally expressed that she did not want to, he pressured her to have relations.

(FILE) The CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company and co-founder of the festival, James Dolan, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York (USA), April 21, 2014. EFE/PETER FOLEY

“Ms. Croft tried to bring the massage to an end, but Dolan proceeded to come on even stronger, treating Ms. Croft’s resistance as part of a challenge or a game,” the lawsuit states.

“Dolan then grabbed Ms. Croft’s hands, dragging her to a couch in the same room and forcing her hands between his knees as he sat down,” the document adds.

“Ms. Croft was adamant that she did not want to have any sexual interactions with Dolan, who was married at the time and over thirty years older than Ms. Croft,” the lawsuit states.

According to Croft, later in 2014, a tall man introduced himself to her as Weinstein in an elevator at a hotel, telling her he was a friend of Dolan’s, who had spoken well of her massages.

Weinstein then followed a modus operandi similar to the other cases in which he has been accused, offering to talk to Croft in his bedroom about job opportunities in the film industry, then changing into a loosely tied robe in his suite and asking her to give him a massage.

“Ms. Croft fought back the best she could, although she recalls that Weinstein felt like a giant compared to her. She struggled to sit up, push him away,” the complaint said.

The alleged assault was interrupted by a phone call from Dolan, after which Weinstein allegedly told Croft, “Well, you know, Jim and I are best friends. He’s going to be very disappointed that you led me on, this won’t look good for you.”

In her statement, Croft said, “James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein.”

The producer, sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York and another 16 years in Los Angeles for rape and other sex crimes, followed the plaintiff to her room and sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, when she complained to Dolan, she claimed he didn’t seem surprised.

Croft alleges that she eventually left her profession, suffered depression, and abused substances after being sexually assaulted by Weinstein and Dolan, whom she also accuses of “sex trafficking.”

Dolan served on the board of Weinstein’s film production company for about a year between 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, he was named in a lawsuit against members of the board, alleging that they were aware of Weinstein’s behavior toward women but did not try to stop it.

Representatives for Dolan and Weinstein denied the accusations in separate statements to the media and said they would fight the lawsuit. EFE

