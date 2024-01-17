More than 100 million people in US under alert for winter storm

Washington, Jan 17 (EFE).- More than 100 million people across the United States were braced for more heavy snowfall, as the US National Weather Service on Wednesday warned of frigid temperatures for 26 states.

Snowballers participate in the ‘Battle of Snowpenheimer’ on the National Mall near the US Capitol following the first snowfall of the year in Washington, DC, USA, 16 January 2024. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

A winter storm was moving towards the Rocky Mountains, and in Colorado warnings have been issued about the danger of avalanches due to heavy snowfall and high winds, which could reach 120 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists have predicted a wind chill of -31C in North Dakota; -26C in Chicago (Illinois), and even -6C in Tampa (Florida).

In Washington DC, up to 10 centimeters of snow fell, while nearby Baltimore (Maryland) and Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) saw 12.5 and 8.5 centimeters respectively.

The NWS has indicated that the east coast will return to typical winter conditions on Wednesday after the passage of a cold front that has blanketed much of the northeast, but heavy snowfall continues in Maine, Mississippi and upstate New York.

For the Northwest, the NWS has warned travelers of ice on roads around Portland, Oregon.

In that state, more than 60,000 people spent the night without power due to downed wires. EFE

