Trump to testify in defamation case against him in New York

Sarah Yanez-Richards

New York, United States, Jan 16 (EFE). – The former president of the United States, Donald Trump (2017-2021), will testify before a jury of nine people in the defamation case against him filed by the writer E. Jean Carroll, which began on Tuesday in New York.

Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed the intervention, although the columnist’s lawyers expressed concern that the former president could “create chaos” if he participated in the trial.

Trump, who won his first primary victory on Monday after getting more than 50 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses, attended the Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday in his “uniform,” a black suit and red tie.

Judge Kaplan denied Trump’s request to postpone the trial for a week so that he could attend the funeral of Amalija Knavs, the mother of his wife Melania, on Thursday.

According to Kaplan, the trial will last between three and five days.

The motorcade of former US president Donald J. Trump arrives at Federal court for the second Civil Defamation Trial brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll in New York, New York, USA, 16 January 2024. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Trump will have to respond to accusations that he defamed Carroll when he claimed in 2019 that he did not know the writer and that her confession that the former president had sexually abused her in the 1990s was false.

Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages

In May, a jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse and defamation but not rape.

Since then, the former president has insisted that he does not know her and has cast doubt on her version of events.

On Jan. 9, Judge Kaplan ruled that Trump could not deny sexual assault in the case because it had already been the subject of a previous jury verdict, which he reaffirmed on Tuesday.

This means that Trump cannot fight Carroll’s sexual allegations in this trial and the jury is only tasked with deciding whether Trump defamed her with his 2019 statements and the financial penalties.

Jury Selection

On Tuesday morning, the selection of the nine jurors – who remain anonymous – from the more than forty called took place.

This selection process lasted more than three hours, and neither Trump nor Carroll were allowed to speak while the judge questioned the potential jurors.

Trump faces four other criminal cases: two for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, in which he lost against the current president, Joe Biden; one for taking classified documents from the White House to his Florida residence; and one related to payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels to conceal a sexual encounter. EFE

