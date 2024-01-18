Biden earmarks $82 million for high speed Internet in key electoral state North Carolina

Washington, Jan 18 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden announced Thursday an investment of 82 million dollars to improve high speed Internet access in North Carolina, a key state in the upcoming November elections.

“High-speed Internet isn’t a luxury anymore; it’s become an absolute necessity,” he said at an event in Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina.

Biden noted the importance of the Internet to every aspect of modern life. For example, he recalled how during the pandemic many parents were forced to rely on the Internet from fast food restaurants such as McDonald’s so their children could attend online classes.

He also highlighted the importance of Internet access for virtual medical consultations and for running small businesses.

The current president and likely Democratic candidate reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that all Americans have access to high-speed connectivity by 2030.

Biden aiming to win in North Carolina

Biden’s decision to choose North Carolina for his speech was no coincidence.

His campaign has stepped up its efforts to ensure Biden’s victory in the state in next November’s election, where he could probably face again former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the favorite to win the Republican nomination.

Biden lost North Carolina by a narrow margin of 1.34 percentage points in 2020, fueling his campaign’s hopes of winning the state in this year’s election.

His speech came just three days after Trump claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses, where he finished second to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and third to former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

After Iowa, Republican hopefuls are making a flurry of endorsements in New Hampshire, the second state on the primary calendar, which will have its big day on Jan. 23.

Republicans eyeing New Hampshire Trump plans to hold a rally in Concord, New Hampshire’s capital, on Thursday, while Haley has a campaign stop in the town of Hollis, in the southern part of the state.

Polls for New Hampshire have Trump ahead, but with Haley close thanks in part to the backing of the state’s popular governor, Chris Sununu, while DeSantis would come in third.

Haley is trying to establish herself as the alternative to Trump and believes she would have a chance to snatch the nomination if she exceeds expectations after New Hampshire in the next state in the primary process, South Carolina, where she was governor between 2011 and 2017.

For his part, DeSantis is aware that New Hampshire is not fertile ground for his conservative proposals on abortion or education, given the state’s Republican aversion to government intervention.

That’s why the candidate is redirecting resources to South Carolina with several events there in the next few days, ABC reported Thursday, citing sources in his campaign. The Republican primary in the state is scheduled for Feb. 24. EFE

