China, Philippines agree to improve communication over maritime disputes

Beijing/Bangkok, Jan 18 (EFE).- China and the Philippines have agreed to improve communication and dialogue to maintain “maritime peace and stability,” coming amid a recent increase in incidents and tensions due to the dispute over territories in the South China Sea.

Filipino Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Lourdes Lazaro (C) speaks during a bilateral meeting in Manila, Philippines, 23 March 2023. EFE-EPA/TED ALJIBE/POOL

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro participated in the eighth meeting of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea Issue, held on Wednesday in Shanghai where they had a “candid and in-depth exchange of views,” according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry published Wednesday night.

“Peace and stability in the South China Sea are in the common interests of China and the Philippines, [and] also the common goal of regional countries,” the statement said.

It added that the two officials agreed to “further improve the sea-related communication mechanism, continue to properly manage sea-related conflicts and differences through friendly consultations, handle maritime emergencies, especially the situation on Ren’ai Reef.”

The Ren’ai or Ayungin Reef, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea and where the Philippines keeps a handful of troops, is at the center of recent disputes and incidents, such as minor collisions between Chinese ships and Filipinos for which both sides blame each other.

In recent months, the Philippines coast guard has also accused China of escalating aggression with the use of military lasers and water cannon to drive it away from disputed areas.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, resource-rich waters crucial for global trade, and sovereignty over some territories and parts of exclusive economic zones of countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have increased since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. came to power in 2022, strengthening his military alliance with the US and expanding access to his bases for US troops, including some with strategic access to the South China Sea and the self-governed island of Taiwan.

The ministerial meeting also took place after China summoned the Philippine ambassador on Tuesday and warned Manila “not to play with fire” after Marcos Jr. congratulated Taiwanese president-elect William Lai, a critic of Beijing who won Saturday’s election.

The Philippines reiterated that it adheres to the “one China” policy, which implies recognizing Beijing as the only legitimate government of the two, according to the foreign ministry of the Southeast Asian archipelago. EFE

