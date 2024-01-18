Israel says 40 ‘terrorists’ killed in operation in southern Gaza

Jerusalem, Jan 18 (EFE).- The Israeli military claimed on Thursday that it had killed about 40 “terrorists” in the past day in the Khan Yunis area in the south of the Gaza Strip, where its concentrating its ground and air offensive.

“The troops operating in the Khan Yunis area have killed about 40 terrorists in the last day,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said that its troops conducted a raid on the house of a “terrorist” and found 10 grenades, AK-47 rifles, and military and technological equipment.

Two other armed militiamen were killed in the north of the Strip as they were planning an ambush, according to the IDF.

Several air strikes were conducted to eliminate armed “terrorists,” who posed a threat to the forces operating near a school, the statement added.

A vehicle carrying attackers was also found at the same location, which was devastated weeks ago, the IDF said.

“The vehicle was attacked, and the subsequent explosion showed that it was packed with explosives,” it added.

The IDF spokesperson claimed to have killed more than 8,000 “terrorists” since the start of the war on Oct. 7 after Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping about 240.

The war in Gaza has lasted 104 days, and the Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of 193 of its soldiers since the ground operation began at the end of October.

The death toll in the Strip reached 24,448 on Wednesday, according to data from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas. EFE

