Japan prosecutors to open probe into former Kishida faction

Tokyo, Jan 18 (EFE).- The Japanese prosecutor’s office will open an investigation into a former accounting director of a ruling party faction once led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in relation to a political funds scandal that has weakened the leader’s position.

Tokyo prosecutors are investigating several factions of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) amid allegations that they failed to report party fundraising revenue over the five-year period through 2022, in violation of the political funds control law.

The LDP’s Kochikai faction, which Kishida led until he abandoned the position last month, reportedly failed to declare some 30 million yen (about $203,000) of party income in the three years up to 2020, reported public broadcaster NHK.

The investigation involving the Kochikai faction comes after cases were opened against others including the Seiwaken faction, the most influential of the LDP and which was led by the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe; and the Shisuikai faction, led by former LDP secretary general Toshihiro Nikai.

The undeclared revenues are thought to amount to at least 500 million yen (about $3.5 million) in the case of the Seiwaken faction and more than 100 million yen (nearly $700,000) for the Shisuikai faction, part of which is suspected to have been distributed among dozens of faction members between 2018 and 2022.

Kishida tried to distance himself from the scandal that has weakened his position by reshuffling his Cabinet and in December resigning from his position as chief of his faction, which he had presided over since 2012.

His continuation at the head of his party looks to be at risk ahead of the internal primaries scheduled for September, one year before the current legislature expires. EFE

emg-yk/tw