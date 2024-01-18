Pakistan attacks ‘terrorist hideouts’ in Iran, two days after Tehran’s airstrikes

Islamabad/Tehran, Jan 18 (EFE).- Pakistan attacked several “terrorist hideouts” in Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran bombed its territory, triggering a diplomatic crisis in the region.

The attacks were “carried out at 6:30 in the morning in which at least seven hideouts of terrorist groups Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Liberation Front were targeted,” a military source told EFE on condition of anonymity.

“A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation” that hit the “terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The attacks were carried out due to the “lack of action” by Iran to stop the insurgent activity, the ministry said, adding that there was “credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities” by the militants.

“The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” the ministry said.

It added that it would take “all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people.”

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, that reported seven foreign nationals, including three women and four children, were killed in Pakistan’s attack on Sistan-Baluchestan in southeastern Iran.

The deputy governor-general of Sistan-Baluchestan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, told IRNA that the attack which occurred at 4:05 am targeted an Iranian border village.

Pakistan’s prime minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, cut short his participation in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland amidst the escalation with the neghiboring Iran, a Pakistani foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who was in Uganda for the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, also cut short his visit due to the recent developments with Iran.

Pakistan’s attack comes after Iran attacked two alleged bases of the Sunni terrorist group Jaish-ul-Adl in its territory on Tuesday, in which two children were killed and three injured, according to Islamabad.

In a statement released by the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Pakistan said that it had decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and expel the Iranian ambassador to the country.

“We have also decided to suspend all high-level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days,” the statement added. EFE

