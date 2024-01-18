Singapore’s transport minister resigns after corruption charges

Bangkok, Jan 18 (EFE).- Singapore’s transport minister S.Iswaran resigned on Thursday after being accused of 27 crimes in connection with a corruption scandal linked to the business tycoon credited with bringing the Formula One Grand Prix to the island.

Singapore’s former Transport Minister S. Iswaran (C) and his legal team leave the State Courts in Singapore, 18 January 2024. EFE-EPA/KELVIN CHING/THE STRAITS TIMES SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

S.Iswaran announced his resignation on Thursday after appearing in the island’s state court, where he was charged with 27 offenses in a case involving property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who brought Formula One racing to Singapore in 2008.

Iswaran pleaded not guilty to the charges, 24 of which are related to the alleged acceptance of bribes and luxury items, including Formula One Grand Prix tickets, worth more than $218,000, between November 2015 and December 2021.

Iswaran is accused of accepting more than $160,000 from Ong to secure his Grand Prix-related contracts with the Singapore Tourism Board as well as tickets for shows such as ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway.

The former minister is also accused of obstructing justice in May 2023, just two months before being arrested in July along with Ong.

Iswaran, the city-state’s first sitting minister to be charged with corruption since 1986 in Singapore, was provisionally released on Thursday after paying bail of $800,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Mar. 1.

The charges against Ong are still unknown.

Until now, the city-state had treated the scandal with discretion and has continued its strong commitment to the Formula One Grand Prix, from which it earns some $130 million annually through tourist receipts, according to official data.

In 2022, the country extended the contract to host the race for the next seven years. EFE

