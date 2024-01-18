Snow, ice cause major disruption in northern Europe

Frankfurt, Germany, Jan 18 (EFE).- Large swathes of northern Europe were blanketed in snow and ice on Thursday, causing major travel disruptions across the region.

Hundreds of flights out of Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest, were canceled on Thursday, a day after the hub was forced to temporarily cancel all of its operations due to the storm which was dumping icy rain and snow on much of the country.

People walk on the Pont des Arts bridge after a thin layer of snow covered the streets in Paris, France, 18 January 2024. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

In northern France, the snowfall has caused hundreds of kilometers of traffic jams, while public transport services in several towns and cities have been suspended.

The regions of Normandy, Ile-de-France, Hauts-de-France and Champagne-Ardenne, have all seen heavy snowfall, with the storm set to move northeast to Alsace, on the German border, as the day progresses.

In the Paris region, between one and four centimeters of snow fell, causing temporary interruptions to the capital’s transport services.

Trucks have also been restricted and school buses have been canceled in many other departments in northern France.

People walk in the snow covered Jubilee Park in Brussels, Belgium, 18 January 2024. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgium and Luxembourg remained on alert Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, with snow, hail and ice leading authorities in both countries to declare a yellow alert.

Overnight frosts will be widespread in the interior of the country, with the Belgian meteorological institute warning that it “be necessary to be attentive” to the formation of ice sheets or hard snow.

Train services in Belgium were also affected, especially on the routes Namur-Brussels and Mons-Brussels in the south of the country.

In Luxembourg, the inclement weather has paralyzed traffic and has particularly affected trams and buses in the capital, according to local media Luxemburguer Wort.

The storm has also caused several traffic accidents in the country throughout Thursday morning, as well as alerts for several trucks stuck on the roads, whose maximum speed has been limited to 50 kilometers per hour. EFE

del-ess/ks