5 children among at least 10 killed in landslide in southern Philippines

Bangkok Desk, Jan 19 (EFE).- At least 10 people, including five children, have died and at least one person was missing after a landslide in the southern Philippines following heavy rains throughout the week.

The landslide occurred on Thursday in Monkayo, a mountainous mining area in the southeast of the island of Mindanao, and struck a group who had gathered to pray at a local family’s home, the official Philippine News Agency reported Friday.

At least five of the deceased are children, municipality spokeswoman Jergrace Cabag said, adding that the bodies have been transferred to a local funeral home.

A handout photo made available by the Municipality of Monkayo shows rescuers searching for victims after a landslide hit the mountainous town of Monkayo, in Davao de Oro province, southern Philippines, 19 January 2024. EFE/EPA/MUNICIPALITY OF MONKAYO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

After recovering the bodies and saving a one-year-old infant, rescue operations for the missing had to be temporarily suspended Friday for safety reasons, according to the Manila Bulletin.

Aside from the rain, the landslide could have been caused by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, about 120 kilometers from Monkayo, the spokeswoman added.

Schools in the municipality have suspended classes on Friday due to more rains in the region. EFE

pav-esj/ks