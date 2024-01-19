Iran, Pakistan agree to ‘de-escalate’ tensions after exchanging strikes

Islamabad/Tehran, Jan 19 (EFE).- Iran and Pakistan on Friday agreed to de-escalate diplomatic and military tensions following recent cross-border strikes between the two neighboring countries.

In a telephone conversation, Pakistani Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Abdollahian, mutually “agreed to de-escalate the situation,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concerns should be strengthened,” the ministry added.

Supporters of a religious group Markazi Jamiyat Ahle Hadith Pakistan hold placards during a protest against Iranian missile strikes at the Pakistani border village in Balochistan province, in Lahore, Pakistan, 19 January 2024. EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR

“Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation,” the ministry said.

The conversation came shortly after Tehran and Islamabad exchanged “friendly” and “brotherly” messages, calling for “mutual trust” and “closer cooperation” to prevent a further escalation of the situation in the region.

“Pakistan has always stood by Iran through thick and thin. Co-operation and mutual trust between two brotherly countries, in a complex regional environment, is critical for peace and stability,” the Pakistani embassy in Iran said in a brief statement.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign ministry in a statement emphasized the need to maintain “amicable and brotherly” relations between the two countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to the policy of good neighborliness and brotherhood between the two nations and the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan,” the ministry said.

The foreign ministry also condemned Pakistan’s attack on its territory as “unbalanced and unacceptable” that killed 10 “non-Iranian villagers” near the border of the two countries on Thursday.

Tehran emphasized that its Tuesday’s cross-border attack on Pakistan was conducted against the “barracks and a headquarters” of the armed group Jaish al-Adl, in an area located kilometers away from residential areas.

It said the attack was in response to an “imminent terrorist threat” against the Iranian people.

In contrast, Pakistan reported civilian casualties, including the death of two children, labeling Iran’s attack as “unacceptable” and recalling its ambassador from Tehran. Pakistan also requested Iran to withdraw its envoy from the country.

In retaliation, the Pakistani military attacked the positions of alleged insurgent groups in Iranian territory near the border, leading to Iran summoning the Pakistani chargé d’affaires for “explanations.”

On Friday, Pakistan’s National Security Committee, including Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Army Chief Asim Munir, convened to review the security situation following the cross-border attacks.

The attacks on Pakistani soil come shortly after Iran conducted similar attacks against ISIS targets in Syria and alleged Israeli bases in Iraq in retaliation to recent bombings in Iran’s Kerman and Rask cities that killed over a hundred people. EFE

