Mass rally in Yemen against US designation of Houthis as terrorists

Sana’a, Jan 19 (EFE).- Supporters of the Houthis in Yemen staged a massive march on Friday in the capital Sana’a to protest against the US designation of the Shiite rebels as a “global terrorist” group and to stand “firm with Palestine”.

Tens of thousands braved the rain to converge on Sabeen Square on the southern outskirts of Sana’a, according to images broadcast by Al Masira television, a mouthpiece for the Houthis.

Houthi supporters take part in a protest against the US terrorist designation of the Houthis, in Sana’a, Yemen, 19 January 2024. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Washington’s “terrorist” designation on Wednesday came days after a US and UK bombing campaign against Houthi military targets in response to a series of attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Bab el Mandeb Strait.

Raising fists, daggers and rifles in the air, Houthi supporters expressed their anger and chanted the movement’s slogan “Death to America, Death to Israel.”

Some of the banners read “America is the mother of terrorism”, while on the podium of the demonstration, one read “Stand with Palestine”.

One of the participants, identified as Yahya Kandas, 57, told EFE, “How do they call us terrorists when they themselves are the source of terrorism?”

The Arabic teacher pointed out that the US is considered “the mother of terrorism, along with Israel and the UK. This is the trio of evil in the world. Without them, the world would be at peace.”

Nawaf Ali, 23, agreed, telling EFE that Washington “has no right to classify people as terrorists because it itself is terrorism”.

Carrying an AK-47 rifle, another participant identified as Mohamed Murshid, 30, told EFE that “they will humiliate the United States so that the world realizes that they have no impact.”

The designation will take effect on Feb. 16, but it could be reversed if the Houthis cease their attacks, although that appears unlikely to happen.

On Thursday night, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on a US ship, the third attack this week.

Likewise, the US intends to “design” the implementation of the sanctions that this measure entails so that they affect the civilian population as little as possible.

Yemen remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with 21.6 million people in need of some form of aid.

Some 80% of the country struggles to put food on the table and access basic services, according to the UN.

