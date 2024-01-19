Over 140 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes in last 24 hours

Jerusalem, Jan 19 (EFE).- At least 142 people in Gaza have been killed in the last 24 hours, the Hamas-led health ministry reported on Friday, as the Israeli army continued its operations in the Palestinian enclave.

“The Israeli occupation committed 12 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 142 dead and 278 injured in the last 24 hours,” the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement.

Health authorities expressed concern over dozens of victims remaining trapped under rubble or lying on roads, as ambulances and rescue teams struggled to reach them due to the intensity of the shelling and the state of the roads.

Palestinians walk along the Al-Rashid coast road after crossing from northern to southern Gaza, Gaza Strip, 18 January 2024. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Some 24,762 Gazans have been killed and 62,100 others injured since the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group began on Oct. 7, according to official Hamas data.

Health authorities in the enclave believe that the actual death toll in Gaza could be higher, with around 8,000 people still missing, believed to be buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardments.

At least 12 civilians were killed and several injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Another eight civilians lost their lives, and several were injured after Israeli planes bombed a house west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces shelled the coast of Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip, with the military planes and artillery targeting the town of Jabalia and its refugee camp in the north.

The Israeli military recently announced the completion of the dismantling of infrastructure belonging to Palestinian militias in the north and the demobilization of part of its troops, entering a new phase of the offensive with reduced intensity. However, clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters continued in northern areas.

In southern Gaza, Israeli tanks and military vehicles stormed the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital, and Israeli artillery shelled the surroundings of Al-Amal Hospital, run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army reported on Thursday that it had killed a senior member of the Islamic Jihad, responsible for the group’s psychological warfare operations in Gaza. EFE

jma/bks/ks