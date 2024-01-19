Pakistan convenes security meeting amid Iran crisis

Islamabad, Jan 19 (EFE).- Pakistan on Friday convened a National Security Committee meeting to review the situation following cross-border airstrikes with Iran that unleashed a diplomatic crisis in the region.

A Pakistani security official stands guard outside the Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 18 January 2024. EFE-EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

An official from the prime minister’s office told EFE on condition of anonymity that Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar would chair a meeting with the National Security Committee in which Army Chief General Asim Munir and the heads of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy would participate.

The meeting is called to review the overall security situation in the region following the recent airstrikes between Pakistan and Iran, the official added.

Tensions between the two nations erupted on Tuesday when Tehran claimed to have bombed bases of the Sunni terrorist group Jaish-al-Adl in Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign ministry said the attack was carried out due to an imminent terrorist threat against its people.

In response to the attack, which Islamabad claimed killed two children, Pakistan recalled its ambassador in Tehran and expelled the Persian country’s ambassador from its capital.

On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it had attacked several “hideouts of terrorist groups Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF)” in Iran.

Tehran condemned the attack, which it said killed 10 foreign citizens but appealed for friendly relations with the neighboring country in an attempt to ease the tensions.

In response, Pakistan’s embassy in Iran said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries re critical for peace and stability in the region.

In the past, both Pakistan and Iran have accused each other of not doing enough to stem insurgent activities across their porous border.

Jaish-al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 11 police officers in Iran in December, among other attacks in recent years.

In turn, the BLF and the BLA have claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Pakistan, especially against security forces or government officials. EFE

