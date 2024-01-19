US confirms new Houthi attack on vessel off Yemen

Washington, US, Jan. 18 (EFE).- The United States Central Command (Centcom) confirmed Thursday afternoon’s missile attack on a tanker ship in the Gulf of Aden, which had been claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“On Jan. 18 at approximately 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship,” Centcom said in a statement, but did not place responsibility.

It added that the crew saw the missiles hit the waters near the ship, but that there were no injuries or damage reported, so the vessel continued sailing.

Hours earlier, the rebel group had claimed responsibility for the attack, the third so far this week against American vessels, but claimed the vessel was hit.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) carried out an attack targeting an American ship (Chem Ranger) in the Gulf of Aden with several adequate naval missiles, leaving direct hits,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a broadcast statement.

This incident, which appeared to be the second of the day, according to the British Navy, comes after the US confirmed it carried out air strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen, destroying two anti-ship missiles.

In addition, the Houthis said that shipping traffic in the Arabian and Red Seas will continue to all destinations in the world, “except for the ports of occupied Palestine” “until a ceasefire is achieved and the siege is lifted in the Gaza Strip.” EFE

