Iran says it will retaliate against Israel over death of Revolutionary Guards in Syria

Tehran, Jan 20 (EFE).- Iran said Saturday that it has the “right to respond” to Israel after a missile strike destroyed a building that served as a base for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards in Damascus, killing five iranian guards.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to respond to the organized terrorism of the fake Zionist regime (Israel) at the appropriate time and place,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said in a statement posted on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

The diplomat vowed that the soldiers’ deaths “will not be in vain” and said that the attack “clearly shows the connection between the terrorist regime (Israel) and the Islamic State.”

Iran has sought to make a connection between Tel Aviv and the islamist militant group also known as Isis or Daesh.

Israel has not commented on Saturday’s attack.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, on Saturday morning reported an attack by the “Israeli enemy” on a residential building in the Damascus neighborhood of Mezzeh.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights asserted that the alleged Israeli missile, which targeted a four-story building that was completely destroyed, resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including “five Iranians, three of them commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and two unidentified others.”

Then the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that four of its members were killed in the attack and later Iranian media outlets such as PressTV raised the number of Iranians killed in the attack to five.

The attack comes after Iran bombed on Tuesday morning purported Israeli targets on Iraqi soil, killing four people, but Iraq denied they were facilities of the Jewish state.

Iran justified the attack by citing the December deaths of three members of its Revolutionary Guards in Syria, including a general.

Tehran is a key ally of Damascus in the war in Syria, where Tehran has sent soldiers and military advisers, in addition to providing economic and political support.

The Middle East is living a situation of maximum tension due to the war in Gaza and in the midst of repeated attacks by pro-Iranian militias from Iraq against US positions in Iraq and Syria, in addition to the attacks by Houthis from Yemen against ships in the Red Sea. EFE

