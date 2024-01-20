Trump intensifies attacks on Haley, his biggest rival in New Hampshire

Washington, Jan 19 (EFE).- Former United States President Donald Trump on Friday intensified his offensive to weaken Republican primary rival Nikki Haley ahead of the November election and who could reap good results in New Hampshire.

Republican candidate for president former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley poses with supporters following a Get out the Vote rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, 19 January 2024. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

For days, Trump has directed attacks against the former South Carolina governor and ex-US ambassador to the United Nations, questioning her moderate profile and stating that she is not conservative enough to eradicate the corruption that he says affects Washington.

At a rally in New Hampshire, the former president said Friday that Haley is not “presidential timber.”

“Now when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president,” Trump said.

Hours earlier, the Republican nomination frontrunner had gone further by using his characteristic racist rhetoric to attack Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to mock Haley’s birth name, repeatedly referring to her as “Nimbra.”

Haley was born in 1972 in Bamberg, South Carolina, as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has always publicly used her middle name, and adopted Haley upon getting married in 1996.

Trump has also falsely claimed that Haley cannot run for president because her parents were not American citizens when she was born.

He also used this “birther” rhetoric for years against Barack Obama, the first African-American president in US history, and whom the Republican politician falsely accused of being born in Kenya.

According to the constitution, presidents must be born in the United States to hold office.

“I’ll let people decide what he means by his attacks,” Haley said in New Hampshire on Friday, according to US media.

“He’s clearly insecure if he goes and does these temper tantrums, if he’s spending millions of dollars on TV. He’s insecure, he knows that something’s wrong.

She also ruled out being vice president.

“I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table,” she said in New Hampshire.

There are four days left until the New Hampshire primary, in which Haley is trying to establish herself as the only alternative to Trump for the presidency.

According to the average of polls carried out by the FiveThirtyEight platform, Trump is expected to win 49.1 percent of the vote on Jan. 23, with Haley on 33.8 percent.

However, Haley isn’t going to have it easy. Analysts say that the candidate must stay less than 10 percentage points behind Trump in New Hampshire to remain a viable alternative. But even if that happens, she will have a difficult time in the rest of the primary process.

The following primaries will be held on Feb. 24 in South Carolina, the state of which she was governor and where she hopes to exceed all expectations to remain in the running.

However, on Friday Trump obtained the support of Tim Scott, senator from South Carolina, who last year launched a campaign to compete in the Republican Party primaries but had to withdraw due to lack of support.

Scott, the only African-American senator from the conservative party, entered the Senate in 2012 thanks to Haley, as governor, appointing him to that position.

His support for Trump has been seen as a victory, due to Scott’s ability to mobilize voters.

In that state, polls give Trump victory with 61 percent of the vote, with Haley second on 24.8 percent and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in third place with 8.9 percent, according to to the FiveThirtyEight polling average. EFE

bpm-gac/tw