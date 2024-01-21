At least 25 killed in Ukraine strike on Donetsk market

Moscow, Jan 21 (EFE).- At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured Sunday in a Ukrainian strike on a market in Donetsk, officials said.

In a statement, the pro-Russian regional leader Denis Pushilin confirmed that two children were among the wounded.



Alexei Kulemzin, the mayor of the provincial capital of the eponymous region that was illegally annexed by Russia in September 2022, said casualties could increase further as “information was still coming in”.



The market is in the southwest of Donetsk, a city which Ukraine lost in 2014 and lies about 10 kilometers from the front line, within range of Ukrainian artillery.



The attack on Donetsk comes amid intensified fighting on the eastern Ukrainian front, where Russian troops made some gains on Saturday, according to the US think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



Russia says that it has taken the initiative in all sectors of the front, while Ukraine insists that it is maintaining an “active defense” to contain Moscow’s advances. EFE



