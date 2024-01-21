Gaza death toll passes 25,000 as Israel strikes continue

Jerusalem, Jan 21 (EFE).- Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed nearly 180 people and injured nearly 300 in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run health ministry said Sunday.

The latest casualties mean more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s offensive in the enclave on Oct. 8, the day after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel in which at least 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were taken hostage.

“The Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres against families in Gaza, causing 178 dead and 293 wounded, during the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

Displaced Palestinians inspect items of clothing at a camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 January 2024. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Since the beginning of the war, “the dead have risen to 25,105 and the wounded to 62,681”, the health ministry added on the 107th day of the conflict.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, there were attacks overnight Saturday on several points in the Strip, including in Gaza City in the center of the enclave and Khan Younis in the south.

Israeli forces attacked the area around the Al Amal health center in Khan Younis on Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent medical services said.

The medical officials added that they had registered four deaths from an attack “against a civilian vehicle” in Rafah, at the southern tip of the enclave where more than one million of the 1.9 million internally displaced Gazans are sheltering.

In the northern Gaza, there are still some 800,000 people suffering a severe humanitarian crisis due to the difficulties of access to food, water, humanitarian aid or basic supplies such as medicines, according to the United Nations and the Red Crescent. EFE

