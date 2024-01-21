Palestinian Authority says ‘it is time’ US recognize Palestinian state

Jerusalem, Jan 20 (EFE).- A spokesman for the Palestinian Authority said on Saturday that the United States must go beyond talking about a “two-state solution” and “recognize” the Palestinian state because Israel is “not interested in peace.”

“It is time for the United States to recognize the state of Palestine, not just talk about a two-state solution,” Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

He added that the Israeli government “is not interested in peace and stability, continuing to refuse to acknowledge the reality that peace will not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.”

The PA underlined this position after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he had told the US that he opposed the creation of a Palestinian state in a post-war scenario in Gaza, arguing that it would put Israel at risk.

A back-and-forth ensued, with US President Joe Biden saying on Friday that he believed there were “ways in which this could work,” such as the new Palestinian state not having an army.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres weighed in on Saturday, saying that Netanyahu’s “refusal to accept a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people is unacceptable.”

“This would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security, exacerbate polarization and embolden extremists everywhere,” Guterres stressed.

Netanyahu reiterated Saturday on social media that he “will not compromise on full Israeli control” over Gaza and that “this is contrary to a Palestinian state. EFE

jma/ics