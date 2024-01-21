Searchers for Mexico’s missing directed to area where 33 clandestine graves found

Hermosillo, Mexico, Jan 20 (EFE).- The Searching Mothers of Sonora urged all groups and activists looking for people disappeared by organized crime groups in northwest Mexico to go to El Choyudo region, where in the past week 33 graves have been found containing the remains of at least 56 people.

Cecilia Patricia Flores Armenta, leader and founder of the Searching Mothers, said that it is very important to reinforce tracking in the area, located in the desert 90 kilometers from Hermosillo, capital of Sonora, along the coast of the Sea of Cortez, because in clandestine graves and they have found signs and identification among the victims that indicate that they come from various municipalities or entities in the country.

“Tomorrow we are going to resume the searches at the site. We know that there are many bodies to be found that come from various parts of Sonora and Mexico,” she said.

“I call on the families of the victims to accompany us – all the missing are ours, regardless of the groups. We have to accelerate the searches in the face of the serious crisis we are going through with hundreds, thousands of missing people,” said Flores.

Although they have confirmed the discovery and worked for more than a week processing the areas to recover the bodies for identification, the Attorney General’s Office in Sonora has refused to reveal the total number of victims.

It all started on Jan. 12 when Flores received an anonymous tip about a place with several buried bodies. When they arrived at the area indicated by the informant, they found the body of Adriana Isabel Pesqueira Valenzuela, who disappeared in Guaymas on Dec. 14.

The next day, the Searching Mothers of Sonora found 18 graves, and on Sunday another 10, for a total of 28 clandestine graves. Since then, other groups such as the Guerreras Buscadoras de Guaymas Empalme have joined the search. In nine days there have been 33 graves and at least 56 victims found, but they warn that there could be many more.

Due to her activism in the search for missing people, Flores was considered in 2022 one of the 100 most influential women in the world according to the BBC in London. Her group has found more than 2,000 bodies in Sonora, Sinaloa, Baja California, Michoacán, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nayarit and Veracruz.

The founder of Mothers Searchers of Sonora has two children missing: Marco Antonio Sauceda Rocha, picked up on May 4, 2019 in Bahía de Kino, Sonora, and Alejandro Guadalupe Islas Flores, who disappeared on Oct. 30, 2015. EFE

dsd/tw