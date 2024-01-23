French journalist faces expulsion in India ahead of Macron’s visit

New Delhi, Jan 23 (EFE) – The Indian government has threatened to expel a long-time French journalist, who has been residing and working in the country for two decades.

The government accuses Vanessa Dougnac of publishing “malicious and critical” articles just days before French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India.

“I have received a notice from the concerned department of the government of India,” Dougnac, known for her contributions to French news outlets including Le Point and La Croix, said in a statement Tuesday.

The notice, to which EFE had access, indicates that the government is of the “provisional opinion” to revoke Dougnac’s Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) status, which allows her to stay in the country indefinitely.

Since the Indian constitution doesn’t allow dual nationality, the OCI card is granted to millions of Indians living overseas as well as to foreigners married to Indian nationals.

The home ministry argues that Dougnac does not have permission to practice journalism in India under a rule implemented in 2021, which requires OCI holders to seek special permission for certain professions.

The termination of the OCI card could practically result in Dougnac’s expulsion from the country.

However, the ministry goes further.

“Her journalistic activities are malicious and critical in a manner that they create a biased negative perception about India,” the home ministry notice says, suggesting that her writings “may also provoke disorder and disturb peace in certain sections of society.”

Dougnac denied the allegations.

“India is my home, a country which I deeply love and respect, and I have never engaged in any acts that are in any manner prejudicial to Indian interests as is being alleged,” she said.

The notice comes shortly before Macron’s scheduled visit this week to India, where he will be the guest of honor at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Friday.

Critics, including rights groups and media watchdogs such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Press Club of India, have accused India of harassing journalists and curbing press freedom since 2014, when the ruling Hindu nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came into power.

According to RSF’s 2022 press freedom index, India ranks 150th out of 180 countries, marking a drop of eight places from the previous year.

India has previously revoked the OCI status of foreign journalists critical of the government.

In 2019, British journalist of Indian origin Aatish Taseer had his OCI status revoked after writing an article in Time magazine titled “India’s Divider in Chief” with a photograph of Modi.

Taseer’s writeup that appeared in the May 2019 edition, when Modi was campaigning for a second term in the general elections, examined his first term record and the rise of Hindu nationalism in India. EFE

daa-ssk/pd