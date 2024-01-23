At least 3 dead as magnitude 7.1 quake hits northwestern China

Beijing, Jan 23 (EFE).- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked China’s far northwestern Xinjiang region on Tuesday, killing at least three people and causing extensive damage, state media reported.

Five people were also injured, two of them seriously, the official daily Global Times said.

The quake struck Wushi County in Aksu prefecture at 2:09 am, reaching a depth of 22 km, according to the China Earthquake Network Center.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, the largest measuring 5.3, the seismological center said.

The Xinjiang Seismological Agency reported that the epicenter was nearly 50 km from Wushi, affecting at least five towns within a 20-km radius.

The affected region is located in a sparsely populated mountainous area near the Kyrgyzstan border at an average elevation of 3,048 meters above sea level, where temperatures dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius last night.

The tremor was also felt in various Xinjiang cities, including Kashgar, Hotal, and the capital, Urumqi.

“I thought the earthquake was going to throw me out of bed,” said Cao Yanglong, who was staying on the 21st floor of a hotel in Aksu.

The tremor has also destroyed at least 47 houses and disrupted power supply in nearby areas.

The railway department reported the temporary suspension of service to inspect the tracks, bridges, and other infrastructure in the affected zone.

Authorities have deployed rescue and emergency teams to the area, mobilizing 800 personnel, 182 vehicles, and 32 search dogs.

State agencies have sent 1,000 tents, 5,000 folding beds, along with heaters, blankets, and warm clothing to Wushi County.

On Dec. 18, a magnitude 6.2 quake struck the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai in northwest China, killing at least 151 people, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, and destroying over 200,000 homes. EFE

gbm/bks