Ukraine reports cyberattack disrupting internet services to Russian state institutions

Kyiv, Jan 23 (EFE).- Ukraine said on Tuesday that “unknown cyber volunteers” had successfully infiltrated a major Russian internet provider and disrupted communication services for several Russian state institutions across the country.

“As a result of successful actions by unknown cyber volunteers in Russia, a massive failure occurred in the operation of the major internet provider, Akado Telecom,” Ukraine’s main military intelligence agency (GUR) said in a statement.

The affected internet operator provides services to several Russian state institutions, including the country’s main security services FSB and FSO, regional government administrations, and the state-owned Sberbank, according to GUR.

“On January 21 and 22, Russian users began to complain en masse about the lack of internet access and the inability to contact the Akado support service,” the agency added.

The statement noted that this cyberattack significantly disrupted or rendered impossible the activities of the targeted state agencies.

Cyber warfare has played a significant role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On Sunday, Monobank, one of Ukraine’s major online banks, reported having suffered a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, flooding its online system with more than 580 million simultaneous access requests.

In December, Kyivstar, the largest Ukrainian telecom operator in Ukraine, fell victim to another cyberattack, leaving millions of Ukrainians without service for several days.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian hackers recently made public the personal data of millions of customers from a major Russian bank after infiltrating the institution’s database. EFE

