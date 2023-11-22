4 Indians in BBC’s 100 most influential women for 2023

New Delhi, Nov 22 (EFE).- Four Indians, including cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, have figured in BBC’s list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2023.

The other Indians on the list, released Tuesday, are photographer Arati Kumar-Rao, actress Dia Mirza, and Buddhist nun Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo.

Other notable names in it are former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama; human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera, and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

The broadcaster’s list comes ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Nov. 30.

It also acknowledged the role of 28 women working to help their communities tackle climate change and adapt to its devastating impact in their regions.

BBC’s climate pioneers include Indian photographer Arati Kumar-Rao, Paraguayan sprinter Camila Pirelli, South African freediving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu, and Pakistani midwife Neha Mankani.

“At the root of the climate crisis is the lamentable loss of our elemental connection with land, water, and air. It is imperative that we reclaim this connection,” said Arati Kumar-Rao, according to the article featuring the BBC list.

Rao has chronicled the drastically depleting groundwater, habitat destruction, and land acquisition for industry which devastate biodiversity and displace millions of people while pushing species towards extinction.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the India women’s national cricket team “is a prolific scorer both at home and abroad,” said the BBC.

Kaur led her team to a silver-medal finish at the Commonwealth Games, and the Mumbai Indians franchise in domestic cricket won the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March under her leadership.

Dia Mirza’s role in “numerous environmental and humanitarian projects” was highlighted by the BBC.

Apart from her acting career, Mirza has worked on issues such as climate change, clean air, and wildlife protection as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme, according to the broadcaster.

Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo is among the first Westerners to be ordained as a Tibetan Buddhist monastic.

“To promote the status of female practitioners, Tenzin Palmo founded the Dongyu Gatsal Ling Nunnery in Himachal Pradesh, India, which is home to more than 120 nuns,” said the BBC.

Palmo is best known for spending 12 years in a remote cave in the Himalayas, three of those in strict meditation retreat.

Senior Controller of BBC News International Services, Liliane Landor, underlined the contribution of “the truly remarkable women” named on this year’s list.

“This diverse list of influential and ground-breaking grassroots women, who have been making a difference in their field – from community level to international politics – are an inspiration to us all,” Landor said. EFE

