JHope of the South Korean boy band BTS speaks at the SDG Moment event as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, USA, 20 September 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/JOHN ANGELILLO / POOL

JHope of the South Korean boy band BTS speaks at the SDG Moment event as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, USA, 20 September 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/JOHN ANGELILLO / POOL

J-Hope to become second BTS member to enlist in South Korean army

by

Seoul, Apr 18 (EFE).- South Korean supergroup BTS star J-Hope is to begin his military service on Tuesday, according to music industry sources cited by Yonhap news agency.

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. (Estados Unidos) EFE-EPA FILE/DAVID SWANSON

J-Hope, whose given name is Jung Ho-seok, will become the second member of the group to enlist, which is compulsory in South Korea for all men, following Jin, the oldest member of BTS who joined the military ranks in December.

Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' V (L), Jin (2-L), Jung Kook (3-L), RM (3-R), Jimin (2-R) and J-hope (R), pose as they arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020 (reissued 01 December 2020). EFE-EPA FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The sources indicated that J-Hope, 29, will on Tuesday begin a five-week basic training program at an army camp in the northeast province of Gangwon.

BigHit Music, the band’s agency, has not disclosed where or when the artist will begin his service.

While it did in the case of Jin, it asked fans to not show up at the facilities to avoid crowds, just two months after the Halloween crush tragedy in Seoul that cost more than 150 lives.

On the eve of joining the army, J-Hope posted a note on Weverse social network, in which he wrote: “I love you all. ARMY (name given to BTS fans), I will return safely.”

The artist also shared four photos in which he sports a regulation military buzzcut. In one photo he is accompanied by band member Jimin.

Taking into account that military service in the army lasts 18 months, J-Hope is expected to complete his service around November next year.

BTS announced last summer that it would be taking a break until at least 2025, a period that its seven members would use to focus on personal projects and complete military service. EFE

asb/tw