1 dead, 4 wounded in Atlanta shooting

Washington, May 3 (EFE).- One person is dead and at least four others were wounded in a mass shooting inside an Atlanta, Georgia, medical office building and the shooter is still at large, local police said.

An elevator camera photo – released by police – taken of the suspected shooter in a mass shooting at a downtown Atlanta, Georgia, medical office building on May 3, 2023. EFE/EPA/ATLANTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

“We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation,” Atlanta police said in a statement. “Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene.”

The victims, all women and ranging in age from 25-71, were in a medical center waiting room when the shooter began firing, killing a 39-year-old woman.

Police deploy near the scene of a mass shooting in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 2023. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Police posted pictures taken by an elevator camera on the social networks of the suspect in the shooting, who they said was “still at large,” calling on people in the area of the shooting site – a Northside Medical company building on West Peachtree St. – to shelter in place or stay out of the area.

The dark-haired man in the elevator camera photos – believed, police said, to be Deion Patterson, 24 – is wearing a hoodie and facemask and is carrying a firearm, and police said that he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said that no additional shots have been heard since the initial incident, noting that law enforcement authorities are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.

According to CNN, the mother of the suspected shooter is cooperating with police to try and contact him and prevent him from opening fire elsewhere.

EFE –/bp