Atletico rout Cadiz to overtake Real Madrid

Sports Desk, May 3 (EFE).- Atletico Madrid hammered Cadiz 5-1 Wednesday to overtake Real Madrid for second place in LaLiga with five matches left.

Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco (L) converts a penalty against Cadiz during a LaLiga match at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 3 May 2023. EFE/SERGIO PEREZ

With the ninth victory in their last 10, the Colchoneros improved to 69 points, 1 better than the defending champions and 13 behind leaders Barcelona, who look all but assured of claiming the LaLiga crown for the 28th time.

Surpassing Real Madrid seemed a faint hope as the season entered the second half, as Diego Simeone’s men trailed their cross-town rivals by 13 points.

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata (L) in action against Cadiz midfielder Ruben Alcaraz during a LaLiga match at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 3 May 2023. EFE/Sergio Perez

But Atleti turned things around and are now in the best form of Spain’s big three, thanks in large part to the efforts of Antoine Griezmann, who has emerged as the squad’s most valuable player after being left out of the starting 11 for the first seven contests of the campaign.

The French international scored 64 seconds into the game at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Cadiz, who are just a point above the drop zone, reacted and appeared to equalize with a goal by Momo Mbaye, but it was disallowed for offside.

Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina (R) celebrates with teammate Koke after scoring against Cadiz during a LaLiga match in Madrid on 3 May 2023. EFE/Sergio Pérez.

Griezmann doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 27th minute with his 13th league goal of the season. Taking his 15 assists into account, he has been instrumental in 41 percent of Atletico’s goals.

Alvaro Morata made it 3-0 in the 49th minute and the 4-0 came in the 57th courtesy of Carrasco, who converted from the spot after Atletico won their first penalty of the season.

Anthony Lozano scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 72nd minute, only to see Atleti’s Nahuel Molina restore the four-goal margin in the following minute.

EFE id/dr