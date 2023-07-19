Syria claims 2 soldiers killed in Israeli missile attack

Beirut, July 19 (EFE).- An Israeli missile attack targeting Damascus left at least two Syrian soldiers dead on Wednesday, said Syrian state media.

It was the 20th attack by Israel on Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in the United Kingdom.

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, citing an unnamed military source.

Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights after the six-day war in 1967.

The Syrian anti-aircraft defenses intercepted many of the Israeli missiles, said SANA.

However, some of the Israeli missiles hit the areas in the vicinity of the capital, killing two members of the forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and causing material damage.

The UK-based monitor said the Israeli missiles targeted military positions near the airport in the town of Dimas and the Beirut-Damascus highway west of the capital, home to members of the Syrian army.

The monitor said the attack killed at least two members of pro-Iranian militias allied with Damascus and a Syrian soldier.

According to the war monitor, the missiles destroyed the military equipment of the armed forces supported by Tehran.

The Jewish state regularly attacks targets in neighboring Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

Israel says the presence of Lebanese and Iranian armed groups that support Syria threatens its security. EFE

fa-njd-ssk