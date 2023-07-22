First responders at work after a hot water pipe burst inside a shopping center in Moscow on 22 July 2023. Four people were killed and others suffered severe burns. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

First responders at work after a hot water pipe burst inside a shopping center in Moscow on 22 July 2023. Four people were killed and others suffered severe burns. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Rupture of hot water pipe at Russian shopping mall leaves 4 dead

by

Moscow, Jul 22 (EFE).- Four people were killed Saturday when a hot water pipe burst at a shopping center in the Russian capital, the city’s mayor said.

Employees stand outside the Vremena Goda (Seasons) mall in Moscow on 22 July 2023 following the rupture of a hot water pipe that left four people dead. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Authorities said initially that one person died, but first responders discovered three additional bodies after evacuating the Vremena Goda (Seasons) mall on Moscow’s west side.

A view of the Vremena Goda (Seasons) shopping center in Moscow on 22 July 2023 after a hot water burst, killing four people and leaving others with severe burns. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

“The tragedy in the shopping center has claimed the lives of three more people. My condolences to their families and friends,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

First responders at work after a hot water pipe burst inside a shopping center in Moscow on 22 July 2023. Four people were killed and others suffered severe burns. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The fatalities were employees of a hypermarket on the mall’s ground floor, according to authorities.

The number of injured remained unknown as first responders searched for a person trapped on the second floor of the center, which has more than 150 stores.

No information was available on what caused the pipe to burst.

One employee of the hypermarket said that the order to evacuate came only after she informed security guards about the ruptured pipe and that one of her co-workers suffered a heart attack as a result of the accident.

Vremena Goda is located opposite Victory Park on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, one of Moscow’s main avenues. EFE mos/dr