India reimposes curfew in parts of violence-hit northeastern state

New Delhi, Sep 28 (EFE).- India has again imposed curfews in several parts of the northeastern state of Manipur amid a fresh surge of violence and clashes in the region, which has been severely affected by sustained ethnic violence for the past four months, resulting in at least 175 deaths and over 50,000 people being displaced.

A member of the Christian community holds a placard as she arrives to take part in a protest rally for peace in the violence-hit northeastern Manipur state and against the ongoing conflict between two ethnic groups, Kukis and Meiteis, at Santhome Cathedral Basilica, in Chennai, India, 16 September 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Curfew was re-imposed in several districts, including capital Imphal, to maintain the law and order situation, an official from the Manipur police control room told EFE on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.

The measure comes after the authorities on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two young men from the Meitei community, who had been missing since July.

The news of the killings triggered protests and resulted in authorities blocking mobile phone and internet services, days after a months-long communication blockade was lifted over the past weekend.

Manipur has been witnessing a deadly and prolonged ethnic conflict since clashes first erupted on May 3.

The violence broke out after the Manipur high court recommended that the majority Meiteis – settled in the valleys – be included in the list of disadvantaged tribes or indigenous communities, which infuriated the minority Kuki community, concentrated in the hilly areas of the state,

The Kukis – a mostly Christian community – have been opposing the largely Hindu Meiteis’ demand to be identified as underprivileged “scheduled tribes” (ST), which could result in the latter getting quotas in public sector jobs and higher education.

The court’s decision was seen by the Kukis as a way to take away their few privileges and make the Hindu ethnic majority prevail.

The conflict has displaced thousands of people from both communities and practically segregated the state along ethnic lines. EFE

mvg/ia