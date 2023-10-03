Italian protesters clash with police during Meloni’s Turin visit

Rome, Oct 3 (EFE).- Hundreds of Italian protesters clashed with the police on Tuesday during a demonstration in the northwestern city of Turin against the visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who arrived there to participate in a regional festival.

Young people attend a demonstration of students in Turin, Italy, 03 October 2023. EFE-EPA/TINO ROMANO

Local media reported that at least two people were injured, when around 300 protestors attempted to break through the police cordon near the Carignano Theater, where the prime minister was scheduled to deliver a speech on the final day of the Festival delle Regioni.

During the brawl, protesters also hurled eggs at the officers, deployed on the streets to control the violent demonstration.

The angry demonstrators carried banners with the message, “Meloni! You are not welcome in Turin.”

The protest was mainly organized by students, demonstrating against rising rents, as well as activists opposing the construction of the high-speed railway line between Turin and Lyon, in France.

The students chanted slogans such as “home, study, income,” and “money for school, not for war.”

The protest eventually ended without significant incidents in front of the New Palace, where it had initially started in the morning. EFE

ccg/bks/ia