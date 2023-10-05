Bidens’ dog expelled from White House after biting incidents

New York, Oct 4 (EFE).- The United States authorities have confirmed the expulsion of President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, from the White House after reports of the German shepherd biting several Secret Service agents.

Elizabeth Alexander, spokesperson for the first lady, Jill Biden, confirmed the expulsion to several US media outlets on Wednesday.

Earlier, CNN reported that the pet had been involved in more than 11 biting incidents that the Secret Service had earlier confirmed. The dog has bitten several White House staff members.

In recent months, several of his attacks have come to light, the latest at the end of September when the dog bit an agent who had to be treated by White House medical staff.

Last November, another officer had to be hospitalized after being bitten in the arms and legs.

The White House indicated in July that the Bidens would give Commander new training to control the situation, but CNN on Tuesday said it could not confirm whether that had happened.

Commander arrived at the White House in December 2021.

It was a gift that the president received from his family, months after the death of Champ, a German shepherd who accompanied the couple for 13 years.

Pets have been a part of most US presidential families.

Barack Obama (2009-2017) had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, while his predecessor, George W. Bush (2001-2009) lived with three dogs and a cat.

In 2018, the Bidens adopted another German shepherd, Major, who was transferred to their Delaware residence after an attack on a member of presidential security. EFE

jdg-am/ssk