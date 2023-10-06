New Russian attack claims boy, 10, after deadliest Kharkiv bombing

Kyiv, Oct 6 (EFE).- A new Russian attack claimed a 10-year-old boy on Friday, a day after a devastating missile attack on a village in eastern Ukraine killed 50 civilians in one of the deadliest Russian strikes in months.

Oleh Syniehubov, military head of the eastern Kharkiv province, confirmed that the young boy’s lifeless body was recovered from the debris.

Syniehubov also reported that the recent Russian attack had left 23 people wounded, including an 11-month-old baby.

The governor said two Iskander missiles struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city after Kyiv and one of the hardest-hit urban areas from Russian bombings.

He said the missiles damaged some buildings and vehicles.

Thursday’s attack in the Kharkiv region was one of the most lethal since the outset of the war in February 2022.

An Iskander missile struck a café and a shop in the small town of Groza, where approximately 60 individuals were present.

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said 51 people lost their lives and seven sustained wounds.

The attack occurred as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Spain for a European leaders’ summit, where support for Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion was a central issue.

“A clearly brutal crime by Russia, a missile attack on a food store, a totally deliberate act of terrorism,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram account, along with an image of the aftermath of the attack.

Zelenskyy said he was meeting with several European leaders in Spain’s Granada to strengthen Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses to better protect their towns and cities from similar attacks.

“We must stop Russian terror,” added Zelenskyy, labeling “all those who help Russia circumvent the sanctions” as “criminals.”

“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make genocidal aggression the norm all over the world,” he said.

Zelensky said the attack was “deliberate,” vowing retaliation against Russia.

According to the Ukrainian president, a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being hosted in the café when the Russians bombed it. The victims included a 6-year-old boy. EFE

