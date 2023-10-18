Opening ceremony will showcase united and diverse Chile

Santiago de Chile, Oct 17 (EFE) – The opening ceremony of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, to be held on Friday, Oct. 20, will show “the union of Chileans” and its “cultural diversity,” the organizing committee announced Tuesday.

The design and creativity of the opening ceremony has been entrusted to two production companies: the Italian Balich, with experience in major events such as the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and the Chilean Lotus, which has worked on such cultural events as the Lollapalooza Festival and Cirque du Soleil.

“The unification of Chile is what will be seen in the inauguration in some way. It will show how Chile is united, especially in these big events, that we are a united country,” said Martín Rivera, an executive with the Lotus production company.

Both companies have been working for 10 months on the creation of this spectacle and the other three ceremonies that will be held: the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games and the two ceremonies of the Parapan American Games.

“It will be very emotional. We want Chileans to feel proud of themselves after this ceremony,” said Claudia Catai, Balich’s director of ceremonies.

A man walks in front of a Santiago 2023 sign at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 17 October 2023. EFE/Elvis González

Largest television event in Chilean history

The production, in which more than 5,000 artists have participated, aims to show the southern country to the world in all its cultural and geographical diversity.

“The mystery that surrounds the details of the ceremony is one of the thrills of the event. We hope it will be the most spectacular opening of these Pan American and Parapan American Games,” said Felipe Bianchi, communications director for Santiago 2023.

This will be a historic television broadcast for Chile. The event will be covered by 19 cameras, an unprecedented amount in the country, even compared to the Viña del Mar International Festival on the coast, which is the largest Chilean spectacle and is broadcast with 14 cameras.

The opening will feature the premiere of the Games anthem “A la cima”, created by Chilean artists Ana Tijoux, Movimiento Original and Dj Bitman. Also announced are international Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra and local talents Los Tres, Los Bunkers and Los Haivas, representing the Spanish rock genre.

The artists who created the official anthem noted that the song was influenced by hip-hop and that they wanted to “transmit positive energy”.

“It is a milestone for us, as part of the Chilean hip-hop community, to be considered for something as beautiful as the anthem of the Pan American Games, and for doors to open for our culture, because years ago being a rapper was not seen as it is now. We are happy and grateful,” said Camilo of Movimiento Original.

The XIX Pan American Games will be held from October 20 to November 5 and the VII Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26. EFE

