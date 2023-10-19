Neymar says latest injury ‘worst’ moment of his career

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 19 (EFE).- Brazilian striker Neymar Jr, who is required to undergo surgery after suffering a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee that will keep him off the field indefinitely, said on Wednesday that this injury received a day earlier during a 2026 Soccer World Cup qualifier against Uruguay was the lowest point of his career.

“It is a very sad moment, the worst,” Neymar, who plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal and has been a mainstay in Brazil’s national team, said in an Instagram post after doctors diagnosed him with one of the most serious injuries of his career.

“I know I’m strong but this time I’m going to need my people (family and friends) even more. It’s not easy to go through an injury and surgery, but imagine what it’s like to go through it all over again just four months after recovery,” added the striker.

The rupture was the result of a twisted knee at the end of the first half of the match, which Brazil lost to Uruguay 2-0 at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo in the fourth round of the South American qualifiers.

Neymar, who broke into tears after suffering the devastating injury, was stretchered off the field and left the stadium on crutches.

On Wednesday, he underwent examination and imaging tests that confirmed the gravity of the ailment, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

Although the confederation did not specify how long the 31-year-old forward’s recovery would take, specialists consulted by the Brazilian press insisted that Neymar could be off the field for 7 to 10 months.

“I have faith, almost too much of it. But I leave strength in the hands of God, so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection,” the soccer star said.

The torn ACL and meniscus is the latest in a series of injuries suffered by the international and former Barcelona and PSG player, which have kept him off the field for at least 400 days and forced him to miss important matches and competitions.

After the defeat to Uruguay on the road and the draw against Venezuela last week in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba, Brazil fell from the second to third place in the South American World Cup qualifiers standings, with 7 points, five behind current leaders Argentina. EFE

