Xi says willing to seek fair solution to Palestinian issue

Beijing, Oct 19 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday that China was willing to increase coordination with his country and the rest of the Arab nations for a fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Xi received Madbouly on Thursday in Beijing, where the Egyptian prime minister attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China’s multilateral initiative to extend its influence through infrastructure investments in other countries.

The Chinese president appreciated Egypt’s role in “de-escalating” the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi also supported Egypt’s efforts to open humanitarian corridors to supply aid to Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip that faces incessant Israeli airstrikes amid a life-crippling blockade.

Xi has insisted on China’s priority to achieve a ceasefire and end the war as soon as possible since the beginning of the escalation of violence nearly two weeks ago.

The latest flare-up in the violence has killed thousands on both sides.

Xi repeated that it was crucial to prevent the conflict from escalating further and getting out of control, which would cause a “serious humanitarian crisis.”

The Chinese president maintained the country’s support for a “two-state” solution to the problem through the establishment of an independent Palestine that would allow its peaceful coexistence with Israel.

Madbouly, according to the Chinese statement, praised China on behalf of Egypt and the Arab countries for its “consistent and fair” stance on the Palestinian issue and added that they hope it will assume a more significant role in resolving this crisis. EFE

