Rolling Stones break 18-year silence with ‘Hackney Diamonds’ studio album

London, Oct 20 (EFE).- The Rolling Stones, the iconic British rock band, finally ended their nearly two-decade-long musical silence with the release of their latest album, “Hackney Diamonds,” on Friday.

The current lineup of the Rolling Stones, consisting of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, introduced their new album in September in Hackney borough, London.

On Thursday night, the band surprised fans with a gig in New York City, where they were joined by Lady Gaga.

They performed seven new songs from the album, along with classic hits from their legendary repertoire.

The album marks a significant milestone as it is the first project by the veteran rock group to include Steve Jordan on drums, replacing Charlie Watts, who passed away two years ago but had contributed to two of the new songs.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Stones’ inaugural work produced by 32-year-old American Andrew Watt, known for his contributions to artists like Miley Cyrus and the revival of bands like Iggy Pop.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the 24th studio album by the British band. It boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, former Stone Bill Wyman, and Lady Gaga.

According to the Rolling Stone magazine, the album “isn’t just another new Stones album, but a vibrant and cohesive record — the first Stones album in ages you’ll want to crank more than once before filing away.”

In a recent interview with the BBC, Keith Richards was tight-lipped about the meaning of the 12 new songs. “Mick writes the lyrics,” he said.

The first album’s single, “Angry”, released in early September, received rave reviews from the British media.

“Angry is their best single in four decades, an absolute blast powered by a defiantly dumb stop start riff that recaptures the energy of Start Me Up,” The Telegraph wrote.

“If this is the end, they’re going out with a bang,” said Alexis Petridis from The Guardian.

Other new songs, including “Live by the Sword,” “Mess It Up,” “Bite My Head Off,” “Depending on You,” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” mark the Stones’ return to new music since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005.

The promotional campaign for “Hackney Diamonds” involved projecting the Stones’ iconic tongue logo on buildings and landmarks worldwide, including New York, London, and Paris. EFE

prc-ggs/vm-ssk