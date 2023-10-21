Russia claims to intercept unidentified ‘airborne object’ over Rostov border region

Moscow, Oct 21 (EFE).- Russia said on Saturday that it had intercepted an “airborne object” in the border region of Rostov, which houses the headquarters of armed forces fighting in Ukraine.

The incident occurred after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the military headquarters this week.

Vasily Golubev, the provincial governor, reported on his Telegram channel that the air defense systems covering the Rostov region had been activated, resulting in the destruction of the airborne object.

Earlier this week, Putin visited the military headquarters on his way back from China.

An official statement stated that Putin received a briefing from Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, “on the progress of the special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia refers to its invasion and offensive in Ukraine as a “special military operation.”

The statement added that the president had discussions with other senior officials from the Ministry of Defense, although it did not provide further details about the visit.

TASS, the Russian state news agency, reported that Gerasimov informed Putin that Russian forces were “fulfilling their objectives in accordance with the plan.”

The visit to the armed forces barracks in Rostov-on-Don was part of Putin’s ongoing engagements following his trip to China, where he attended the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. EFE

mos-ssk