Brazil’s De Freitas wins gold in equestrian jumping at Pan American Games

Quillolta (Chile), Nov 4 (EFE).- Brazilian rider Stephan De Freitas won the gold medal in equestrian individual show jumping at the 2023 Pan American Games late Friday.

De Freitas and his horse Chevaux Primavera Imperio Egipcio finished top with a score of 8.06 points at the Grenadiers Regiment Rising School in Quillota, north of the Chilean capital.

Brazilian Stephan De Freitas (c) poses on the podium with Americans Kent Farrington and Mclain Ward after the Equestrian Individual Jumping final during the Pan American Games, in Santiago, Chile, 3 November 2023. EFE/ Shannon Brinkman

For the Brazilian, the victory “is an incredible feeling. Winning this kind of championship is a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier and I’m going to celebrate a lot,” he said after the competition.

U.S. rider Kent Farrington and his horse Landon won the silver medal with 9.64 points, while his compatriot Mclain Ward and Contagious took the bronze with 15.34 points.

The competition was not without controversy, with Canada complaining about an alleged error in the scoring for Amy Millar, who finished in sixth place. After lengthy deliberation, the judges upheld the podium.

The individual jumping event, which was held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), an organization with which EFE has a content broadcasting agreement, also awarded three spots for the 2024 Olympic Games to Colombia for Roberto Terán’s seventh place, Argentina for José María Larocca’s eighth place, and Chile with Agustín Covarrubias’ 13th place.

The three countries earned their spots for Paris 2024 because Brazil, the United States, Canada, and Mexico had already qualified.

It should be noted that Olympic qualification is by country and not by rider, which means that whoever won the spot will not necessarily compete in France next year.

