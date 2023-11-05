Philippines radio jockey shot dead during live broadcast

Manila, Nov 5 (EFE).-A prominent Filipino radio journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants during a live broadcast of show on Sunday.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the murder of Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker who hosted Calamba Gold FM Station.

The jockey was shot dead while he was broadcasting from his home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental province, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a press statement.

The Philippine president wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he ordered an investigation into the murder.

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos Jr wrote on X.

US-based Freedom House says the Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.

Since 1986, nearly 200 journalists have been killed in the Philippines, including four since Marcos Jr. took office in June of 2022, according to NUJP data.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” the union said in the statement.

The killing comes in the same week as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. EFE

